LWMC Strictly Inspecting Illegal Dumping

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 07:34 PM

LWMC strictly inspecting illegal dumping

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is striving to provide the best possible cleaning facilities to the Lahorites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is striving to provide the best possible cleaning facilities to the Lahorites.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, as per the direction of the Punjab government and under the supervision of CEO Babar Sahib Din, the LWMC's enforcement wing was strictly inspecting the illegal dumping of waste on the roads across the city.

In line with the company's vision, the management was following the zero tolerance policy against illegal dumping of garbage on the roads.

Babar Sahib Din said that enforcement teams were active in the field round-the-clock. During the last 15 days, enforcement teams had completed inspections of more than 5,500 places. 595 challans had been issued for littering, illegal dumping and setting garbage on fire.

The fine of more than Rs 1.5 million was imposed for violation of the Local Government Act whilemore than 752 warning notices were also issued for minor violations.

In last 15 days, 11 illegal dumping vehicles were seized on the spot besides registering 12 FIRs, he added.

