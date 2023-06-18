LWMC taking cleaning arrangements prior to Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would place around 1,000 new containers in the field prior to Eid-ul-Azha besides installing 200 waste bins decorated with art work across the provincial capital.

Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din told media here on Sunday that the company was taking a series of positive measures to make city clean.

He issued instructions to complete repairing work of all vehicles before Eid-ul-Azha.

The CEO said that all arrangements were being completed to ensure the provision of best sanitation facilities on Eid-ul-Azha. He added that provision of best sanitation facilities to the citizens was the top priority of LWMC. He also requested the citizens to cooperate with the LWMC operation teams and hand over the garbage to the cleaning staff instead of dumping on roads and streets.