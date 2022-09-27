UrduPoint.com

LWMC Taking Measures To Control Smog In City: CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider on Tuesday said the LWMC was taking extraordinary measures to control smog in the provincial capital

She said this while presiding over a meeting to review measures taken for controlling smog in the city.

LWMC Deputy CEOs , GM operation and enforcement officers from the towns participated in the meeting.

Rafia Haider issued direction to officers to keep an eye on scrapping activities around major roads, service lanes, parks, schools and people setting fire to garbage around fruit markets and Sunday markets.

She said that a special smog control team had been made and mobilized with enforcement team to monitor 43 hotspot points in two shifts, adding that the smog control teams were working across the city in two shifts.

She said that with the help of the teams, 43 hot spot points of garbage burning were being monitored for prevention of smog. "In the night shift, mechanical sweeping and washing of 88 roads of 747-km long was also going on while action would be taken with the help of the traffic police against trolleys coming without covering at the entrances and exit points of the city", she added.

The CEO said that in order to decrease the spread of smog, the LWMC had imposed fineof Rs 54,000 and got registered FIRs for burning garbage in the last week.

