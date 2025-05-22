Open Menu

LWMC Taking Measures To Ensure Best Cleanliness During Eidul Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 11:20 PM

LWMC taking measures to ensure best cleanliness during Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has intensified its efforts to ensure the success of this year’s most significant and large-scale cleanliness operation, planned in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

As part of its comprehensive strategy, LWMC has imposed a complete ban on the transfer and posting of all sanitary workers and officers until the conclusion of the operation, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The ban had been enforced to maintain operational continuity and efficiency during the final phase of preparations for the Eid-ul-Azha mega cleanliness operation and a formal notification had been issued by the LWMC administration in this regard.

The ban was aimed at supporting effective planning and execution of the sanitation drive, which was critical due to the increased waste generated during Eid festivities, particularly from sacrificial animal remains. However, candidates were still allowed to apply for positions announced through official advertisements via the online recruitment portal.

LWMC was committed to ensuring a clean and hygienic environment across Lahore during the Eidul Azha holidays through proactive planning and uninterrupted deployment of sanitation resources.

