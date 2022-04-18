UrduPoint.com

LWMC Taking Measures To Ensure Proper Cleanliness In 32 Ramazan Bazaars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 10:38 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is taking measures to ensure proper cleanliness in 32 Ramazan bazaars in the city besides creating cleanliness awareness among the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is taking measures to ensure proper cleanliness in 32 Ramazan bazaars in the city besides creating cleanliness awareness among the people.

According to LWMC sources on Monday, the company Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that 64 social mobilizers were working in two shifts in 32 Ramazan bazaars to create cleanliness awareness among people.

She said that 98 containers had been installed in the surroundings of the bazaars for waste handling purpose.

The CEO said, "Shopkeepers are requested to use installed containers and 124 movable waste bins for disposal of garbage."Rafia Haider said that people should lodge their complaints on helpline 1133 if they witness poor cleanliness arrangements in Ramazan bazaars.

