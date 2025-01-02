Open Menu

LWMC Teams Working In Field 24/7 Despite Fog, Cold Weather

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Operation teams of Lahore Waste Management Company are working in field 24/7 despite fog and severe cold weather to successfully implement Punjab Chief Minister's vision of 'Suthra Punjab'.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday mechanical sweeping and water sprinkle were being carried out in commercial markets, public places and rushy areas.

Sources said that cleanliness of 272 bus stops and 'Lorry Adda' was also being ensured.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that all resources were being utilized to provide clean environment to Lahorites.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with LWMC in maintaining city's cleanliness.

