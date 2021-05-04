LWMC to distribute 1.5 million biodegradable bags on Eidul Adha

The Lahore Wsste Management Company (LWMC) will distribute 1.5 million waste bags among people before Eid-ul-Adha with an aim to stop the spread of stinky environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore Wsste Management Company (LWMC) will distribute 1.5 million waste bags among people before Eid-ul-Adha with an aim to stop the spread of stinky environment.

Thia was decided in a meeting regarding procurement of material for Eid-ul-Adha held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Member BOD Amir Zafar Khan. Member Board of Director Altaf Hussain Saqib, CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan, Deputy CEO LWMC Rafia Haider and other high officials attended the meeting.

The chairman Procurement Committee said that procurement of waste bags had been finalized and would be presented in the next board meeting.

The best quality waste bags would be procured with an extra feature of Bio-Degradable in view of Eco-friendly Policy, he added.

CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan said that bags collection centers would be established during Eid days to collect offals. He added that the best cleanliness arrangements would be ensured on Eid-ul-Adha. The other agendas would be presented in next board meeting to be approved by all members.