LWMC to ensure best cleanliness arrangements on Eid Milad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has issued a special cleanliness plan to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

According to the LWMC sources here on Thursday, officers and staff of the company were in the field to implement the plan in letter and spirit.

Special cleanliness arrangements would be ensured on routes of the processions and in thesurroundings of Milad Mahafils. The arrangements include installation of more dustbins and deployment of more machinery and manpower.

More than 500 workers of the company would perform duty on the places of Milad-e-Mustafa and routes of the processions.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that cleanliness arrangements were being made in all areas of the provincial capital. She said that it was top priority of the company to provide neat and clean environment to Lahorites on all occasions. She appealed to the people of Lahore to cooperate with the LWMC in ensuring the best cleanliness arrangements on the holy occasion.