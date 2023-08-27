LWMC to ensure best cleanliness during Asia Cup 2023 matches in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Cleanliness teams of the Lahore Waste Management Company have been deployed inside and in the surroundings of the Gaddafi stadium to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements during Asia Cup 2023 matches going to held in the provincial capital on September 3, 5 and 6.

According to LWMC sources on Sunday, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that as per the plan 188 sanitary workers, 15 supervisors and 26 officers had been deputed for cleaning the stadium from inside.

Cleaning and washing of all the enclosures of the stadium were being ensured, he added.

He further said that 60 sanitary workers and five supervisors had been deputed for ensuring cleanliness of the area outside the stadium.

CEO said that in four set up parking areas 20 sanitary workers and 4 supervisors had been deputed.

Babar Sahib Din said that cleanliness plan would be implemented in letter and spirit to provide neat and clean environment to cricket lovers.