Open Menu

LWMC To Ensure Best Cleanliness During Asia Cup 2023 Matches In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 09:00 PM

LWMC to ensure best cleanliness during Asia Cup 2023 matches in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Cleanliness teams of the Lahore Waste Management Company have been deployed inside and in the surroundings of the Gaddafi stadium to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements during Asia Cup 2023 matches going to held in the provincial capital on September 3, 5 and 6.

According to LWMC sources on Sunday, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that as per the plan 188 sanitary workers, 15 supervisors and 26 officers had been deputed for cleaning the stadium from inside.

Cleaning and washing of all the enclosures of the stadium were being ensured, he added.

He further said that 60 sanitary workers and five supervisors had been deputed for ensuring cleanliness of the area outside the stadium.

CEO said that in four set up parking areas 20 sanitary workers and 4 supervisors had been deputed.

Babar Sahib Din said that cleanliness plan would be implemented in letter and spirit to provide neat and clean environment to cricket lovers.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Company September Sunday All From Asia Love

Recent Stories

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

1 hour ago
 Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

7 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

8 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

13 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan