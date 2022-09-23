UrduPoint.com

LWMC To Ensure Best Cleanliness During T20 Matches

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 06:33 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements during Pakistan and England T20 matches in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements during Pakistan and England T20 matches in the provincial capital.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, as per the plan, the company will complete all necessary arrangements, including janitorial services inside and outside the Gaddafi stadium, audience seating areas.

In order to review arrangements, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider with Deputy CEOs Munir Hussain and Fahad Mehmood paid visit to Gaddafi stadium where DGM operation Bilal Ashraf gave detailed briefing.

Washing of enclosures of the stadium should be completed before September 25.

The LWMC will provide janitorial services in three matches, two rest days of matches and one day after conclusion of the series on October 2.

For cleanliness operations inside and outside the stadium sufficient staff would be deputed, she said.

She said that cleanliness of the city was the topmost priority and department would utilize all availableresources in this regard.

