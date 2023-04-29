LWMC to ensure best cleanliness on upcoming Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is committed to ensure best cleanliness arrangements on upcoming Eid-ul-Adha and in this regard it has started making preparations

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, procurement and operations departments of the LWMC provided a comprehensive briefing to CEO Babar Sahib Din on the availability of resources for Eid-ul-Adha 2023.

It was decided that 110 temporary collection points would be set up across the city to facilitate citizens.

1.5 million waste bags would be prepared for the citizens to dispose of the waste generated during the Eid days.

Special cleaning operations would be carried out before the festivities to ensure cleanliness in the city.

Babar Sahib Din emphasized on providing a clean and comfortable environment for citizens during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations. He directed all departments to make sure that all available resources were utilized properly so that citizens could enjoy a hassle-free Eid ul Azha.