LWMC to ensure cleanliness at corona vaccination centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is committed to maintaining the best possible cleanliness arrangements for the citizens at the corona vaccination centres.

This was stated by LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Ali Sultan while talking to the field staff on Sunday.

He said the LWMC had deployed more than 60 workers at vaccination centres. The LWMC staff would perform duties at all corona vaccination centres, set up by the district administration in each town.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the LWMC staff to maintain cleanliness in the city. In case of waste-related complaints, citizens could calls the LWMC helpline 1139 or can use the mobile-based application Clean Lahore.