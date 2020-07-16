UrduPoint.com
LWMC To Ensure Cleanliness During Eid Ul Azha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

LWMC to ensure cleanliness during Eid ul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman, Riaz Hameed Chaudhry said on Thursday that company would ensure best cleanliness arrangements during oncoming days of Eid ul Azha with the cooperation of relevant departments.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political leadership was briefed about the LWMC cleanliness arrangements for coming Eid days.

He said that all relevant departments and political leadership would work as per vision of Punjab government to maintain proper cleanliness in the city.

LWMC Managing Director Muhammad Aslam Rao said that extraordinary measures were being taken to ensure proper cleanliness in the city.

He said that special cleanliness arrangements would be made on Eid ul Azha whereas complaints of people would be resolved on priority basis.

He further said that cooperation of people was vital to keep city neat and clean.

The meeting participants appreciated efforts and plans by LWMC and assured of full cooperation to maintain cleanliness.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry and others attended the meeting.

