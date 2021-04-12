LWMC to ensure cleanliness iat 30 Ramzan Bazaars

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), in coordination with the Metropolitan Cooperation Lahore, has devised a plan to maintain cleanliness across city and carry out efficient removal of solid waste from 30 Ramazan Bazaars, established across the city under the MCL

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), in coordination with the Metropolitan Cooperation Lahore, has devised a plan to maintain cleanliness across city and carry out efficient removal of solid waste from 30 Ramazan Bazaars, established across the city under the MCL.

The LWMC has deployed 213 sanitary workers, along with necessary machinery, in two shifts. The staff will make arrangements for mechanical sweeping and washing of surrounding areas of these bazaars with special focus on timely collection of waste on regular basis.

Meanwhile, 98 waste skips and 124 waste bins have been placed in all Ramzan Bazaars to facilitate shopkeepers and buyers.

According to a spokesperson for the LWMC, dedicated sanitary crew would also be deployed in major markets, Iftar Dastarkhwans, graveyards and mosques for cleaning the places on regular and weekly basis.

Operations will be monitored with android mobiles, particularly in video wall control room. The Operations Department of the LWMC would supervise implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as per plan for the Ramazan Bazaars. The waste-related complaints received on official helpline 1139 will be redressed on priority basis.

The Communication Department will arrange awareness campaigns in collaboration with the MCL and the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) officials in all Ramazan Bazaars.