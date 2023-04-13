UrduPoint.com

LWMC To Ensure Proper Cleanliness During Pak-NZ T20 Cricket Series

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 08:55 PM

LWMC to ensure proper cleanliness during Pak-NZ T20 cricket series

The Lahore Waste Management Company has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure extraordinary cleanliness arrangements during Pakistan and New Zealand T20 cricket series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure extraordinary cleanliness arrangements during Pakistan and New Zealand T20 cricket series.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, as per the plan LWMC would complete all necessary arrangements before start of series.

Necessary arrangements include janitorial services inside and outside the Gaddafi stadium, audience seating areas and lavatories. Washing and sweeping of all the enclosures of Gaddafi stadium. The LWMC would provide janitorial services in 03 matches, till final match on April 17th.

In order to ensure best cleanliness arrangements for the international series the department has deployed 190 sanitary workers, 22 supervisors and 20 officers for the cleanliness of the stadium from inner side whereas, at outer ring of the stadium, 50 sanitary workers (20 in 1st shift and 30 in 2nd shift) along with 05 supervisors and miscellaneous staff would participate.

In addition to this, for maintaining cleanliness in dedicated 04 parking lots, 40 sanitary workers, 04 supervisors/Incharges would take part. Similarly, to maintain immaculate cleanliness at the adjoining routes of Gaddafi stadium upto PC hotel, Town Manager Operations of the concerned zones would participate. Furthermore, 4 water bowsers, 3 mechanical sweepers, 5 mini dumpers and a compactor would also be used for washing and sweeping of the stadium.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that Gaddafi Stadium operations managers would be present at the stadium for the Pakistan and New Zealand T20 series, and would monitor the cleanliness arrangements themselves.

He said that all town managers should ensure washing of stadium, dusting of seats and cleaning of wash rooms as well.

There would be 10 sanitary workers and 1 supervisor available in each enclosure, he added.

