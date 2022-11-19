LWMC to establish integrated solid waste management system: CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar said on Saturday that all measures were being taken to establish an integrated solid waste management system in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesperson for LWMC, the company was utilising all resources to promote 3Rs -- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle -- strategy in provincial capital. The LWMC CEO visited company's compost plant at Mehmood Booti. Planning General Manager Dr Kamran and Compost Plant Manager Muhammad Yasir gave the CEO a briefing about the working of the plant.

The compost plant is producing 'desi' fertilizer called "Belia". Ali Anan Qamar was informed that 200 tons of waste was being composted daily to make natural fertilizer. He issued instructions that the quality of compost should be improved according to the market requirements.

About the LWMC workers, he said safety kits should also be arranged immediately to maintain workers' health. Those working at the compost plant should be provided with gloves, shoes, helmets and essential items to protect them from gases.