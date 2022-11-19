UrduPoint.com

LWMC To Establish Integrated Solid Waste Management System: CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

LWMC to establish integrated solid waste management system: CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar said on Saturday that all measures were being taken to establish an integrated solid waste management system in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesperson for LWMC, the company was utilising all resources to promote 3Rs -- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle -- strategy in provincial capital. The LWMC CEO visited company's compost plant at Mehmood Booti. Planning General Manager Dr Kamran and Compost Plant Manager Muhammad Yasir gave the CEO a briefing about the working of the plant.

The compost plant is producing 'desi' fertilizer called "Belia". Ali Anan Qamar was informed that 200 tons of waste was being composted daily to make natural fertilizer. He issued instructions that the quality of compost should be improved according to the market requirements.

About the LWMC workers, he said safety kits should also be arranged immediately to maintain workers' health. Those working at the compost plant should be provided with gloves, shoes, helmets and essential items to protect them from gases.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Market All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

2 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

2 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.