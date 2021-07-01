LWMC to place 6000 new containers in city

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has procured 6000 new waste containers to place across the city and first consignment of 950 containers were delivered to Data Gunj Bakhsh Town (DGBT).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has procured 6000 new waste containers to place across the city and first consignment of 950 containers were delivered to Data Gunj Bakhsh Town (DGBT).

LWMC conducted a special handing over event for the distribution of new containers for DGBT. Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid was the Chief Guest in the event.

While talking to the media, she appreciated LWMC for providing 6000 garbage containers to the nine towns of the Lahore city. She added that LWMC by identifying the problem of waste collection, devised a deployment plan of these new containers which will improve cleanliness across the city.

The minister said that the LWMC was getting new heights in its planning and its revitalization will be very beneficial for the Lahorites. LWMC was continuously striving to improve the standards of services in accordance with the policy of Punjab government, she continued.

Dr Yasmin Rashid observed that cleanliness had direct implications over health and the clean environment was necessary to ensure healthy life.

The minister was briefed that keeping in view the waste collection from different areas, these new containers were of two different sizes i.e. 0.8 cubic meter and 5 cubic meter. Initially, 8000 containers had been placed in the city for the disposal of waste out of which currently 3000 were available in the field. After placement of new 6000 waste containers, the disposal of garbage will be more easy and efficient.

The LWMC will provide new uniforms and shoes to the workers while delivery of more than 2000 hand carts was also the part of plan for the field workers in all the towns.The capacity of Primary waste collection was enhanced by employing 3000 new workers to control the spread of garbage at the micro level.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid appreciated the efforts of the CEO Rafia Haider.