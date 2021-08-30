LWMC to revamp compost plant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started work on rehabilitation of a compost plant, which had been closed for the last three years.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rafia Haider Monday visited the compost plant to review and monitor the process of making compost from waste, followed by review of machinery and test product.

She was briefed that compost (beliya) is a 100% naturally rich organic compound used for improving the performance of all types of soils. It contains no synthetic chemicals; its natural occurring nutrients are derived slowly from the raw material used. It is rich in valuable micro-organisms and humus content, and can be used for wide range of agricultural fertilizer.

During the visit, the LWMC CEO gave standing instructions to make fully operational the plant. She also ordered for taking the help of modern system regarding product testing and development. This beliya made from the organic waste has also been registered from the Irrigation Department.

Rafia Haider said that the converting waste into compost would benefit the environment by reducing the waste heaps. Composting will also address the problem of waste disposal, she added.

She also instructed the LWMC team to make the product good and in large quantities so that it can make a place in the market. She was of the view that the priority should be given to making environment friendly and organic products.