UrduPoint.com

LWMC To Wash 178 Mosques, Eid Gahs Before Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 08:16 PM

LWMC to wash 178 mosques, Eid Gahs before Eid

Lahore Waste Management Company is responsible for making the provincial capital clean and litter free

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company is responsible for making the provincial capital clean and litter free.

In this regards, LWMC is ensuring its machinery and manpower in all 3 shifts. Apart from lifting of solid waste LWMC ensures mechanical washing and sweeping of roads as well.

In order to facilitate the citizens on Eid-ul-Adha the department has made a comprehensive plan to wash the 178 mosques and Eid Gahs of the city. As per the plan 178 mosques across the city will be washed. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said that special clean-up operations are being carried out in the city in view of the Eid. The staff is mobilized for the special cleanliness operation.

Special washing is being carried out in phased manner in all 09 towns.

According to the spokesperson LWMC Umar Chaudhry, 11 mosques will be washed in Allama Iqbal Town, 16 in Samanabad Town, 21 in Ravi Town, 20 in Shalimar Town, 17 in Aziz Bhatti Town, 23 in Gulberg Town, 32 in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town while the task has been assigned for washing 14 mosques in Wagha town and 22 mosques in Nishtar town before Eid. The process of mechanical washing of all Qurban Gahs will also be ensured after Eid-ul-Adha. In addition, cleaning operations are underway in and around the Mosques, while mechanical washing is also being carried out across the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Gulberg All From

Recent Stories

PTI chief summoned in murder case of Advocate Abdu ..

PTI chief summoned in murder case of Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar

1 minute ago
 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi calls on Nawaz Sharif in Lond ..

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi calls on Nawaz Sharif in London

9 minutes ago
 US's Philip Morris Announces $30Mln Investment in ..

US's Philip Morris Announces $30Mln Investment in New Tobacco Factory in Western ..

4 minutes ago
 Mayor invites opposition to lend us a hand for imp ..

Mayor invites opposition to lend us a hand for improvement, development of Karac ..

4 minutes ago
 Tourists throng to hilly areas to beat heat

Tourists throng to hilly areas to beat heat

4 minutes ago
 KIU, Education dept join forces to strengthen qual ..

KIU, Education dept join forces to strengthen quality education through digital ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.