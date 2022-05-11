LWMC utilizing all its resources to ensure best cleanliness

Monitoring of ongoing cleanliness operation in the city has been further intensified as per the direction of Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Monitoring of ongoing cleanliness operation in the city has been further intensified as per the direction of Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider.

According to LWMC sources here on Wednesday, the CEO said that the company was utilizing all its resources to provide neat and clean environment to the Lahorites.

She said that all town managers had been directed to pay special attention towards scraping of roads.

Rafia Haider said that the company's capacity of lifting waste had increased with addition of new vehicles in its fleet. Instructions had been issued to all fleet managers to ensure timely clearance of waste containers, she added.

Meanwhile, LWMC Deputy CEO Ahmad Ayaz paid a surprise visit to Gulberg Town and Johar Town and reviewed the cleanliness situation.