UrduPoint.com

LWMC Utilizing All Its Resources To Ensure Best Cleanliness

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 10:15 PM

LWMC utilizing all its resources to ensure best cleanliness

Monitoring of ongoing cleanliness operation in the city has been further intensified as per the direction of Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Monitoring of ongoing cleanliness operation in the city has been further intensified as per the direction of Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider.

According to LWMC sources here on Wednesday, the CEO said that the company was utilizing all its resources to provide neat and clean environment to the Lahorites.

She said that all town managers had been directed to pay special attention towards scraping of roads.

Rafia Haider said that the company's capacity of lifting waste had increased with addition of new vehicles in its fleet. Instructions had been issued to all fleet managers to ensure timely clearance of waste containers, she added.

Meanwhile, LWMC Deputy CEO Ahmad Ayaz paid a surprise visit to Gulberg Town and Johar Town and reviewed the cleanliness situation.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Visit Vehicles Gulberg All

Recent Stories

EU-wide mask rules for flights, airports eased fro ..

EU-wide mask rules for flights, airports eased from Monday

6 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of May 12

FM Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of May 12

6 minutes ago
 Relations on ISS Not Changed Following Russia's Mi ..

Relations on ISS Not Changed Following Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine - ..

6 minutes ago
 Police conduct snap checking to maintain law & ord ..

Police conduct snap checking to maintain law & order

6 minutes ago
 33 gangsters, other criminals arrested during four ..

33 gangsters, other criminals arrested during four months

24 minutes ago
 24 criminals held, contraband seized

24 criminals held, contraband seized

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.