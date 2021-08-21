LWMC warns of strict action over littering garbage

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The enforcement teams of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) have become active against those littering waste in the provincial capital.

LWMC sources said on Saturday that the enforcement teams caught four illegal dumping vehicles and two rickshaws, and got registered an FIR against them.

Sources said the teams took action in the adjoining areas of Nishter Town, Kamahan and Children's Hospital.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that action had been taken under the Local Government Act and added that strict action would be taken against those throwing waste in open plots and along roadsides.

She said, "Improper disposal of waste increases the threat of environmental pollution." She said that citizens should inform the LWMC on its helpline 1133 about those involved in illegal dumping of waste.