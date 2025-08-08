LWMC Working Day And Night To Maintain Cleanliness In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 08:09 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is actively working day and night to maintain cleanliness and enhance the beauty of the provincial capital.
According to LWMC sources here on Friday, company's Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din remained active in the field, personally supervised the progress and effectiveness of ongoing cleanliness efforts. During visits to various areas of Lahore, the CEO Babar Sahib Din directed LWMC cleaning operational teams to continue uninterrupted waste collection along the service lanes and green belts of Canal Road.
He also directed enforcement teams to increase patrolling on Canal Road and take strict action against individuals found dumping waste along the canal or in green areas.
CEO reviewed sanitation arrangements in areas such as Kacha Jail Road, Madar-e-Millat Road, College Road, and Township. Shopkeepers in Township Market expressed satisfaction with LWMC’s services.
Babar Sahib Din also inspected manual sweeping and container clearance operations around Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Faisal Town, and Jinnah Hospital, as well as mechanical sweeping activities underway at Lahore Canal, Thokar Flyover and canal underpasses.
He appealed to the public to support LWMC’s efforts and throw garbage in dustbins.
