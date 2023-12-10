LWMC working on plan for dust-free Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Waste Management Company has started implementing a plan to make the provincial capital dust free as per the direction of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, mechanical washing and sweeping of roads have been started during night shift in the supervision of Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din.

Over 79 roads of Lahore would be made dust free in phases.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa along with the LWMC CEO visited Ferozepur and Shahdara to review washing activities. Babar Sahib Din said that mechanical washing of main roads would continue during night shift on a daily basis. "All resources are being utilized to keep Lahore neat and clean," he added

and urged Lahorites to cooperate with LWMC staff to ensure cleanliness in the metropolis.