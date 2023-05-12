UrduPoint.com

LWMC Working Tirelessly To Maintain Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 09:57 PM

LWMC working tirelessly to maintain cleanliness

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was working tirelessly to ensure the exceptional cleanliness services in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was working tirelessly to ensure the exceptional cleanliness services in the provincial capital.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, apart from working across the city, the company was taking special measures to make the various areas of Lahore zero waste.

LWMC had deputed special teams for cleanliness operation at Zaman Park, Canal Road, Mall Road, Jail Road and joining areas. Despite the cleaning operation LWMC's enforcement wing was also mobilized to take action against illegal dumping of waste.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that providing exemplary sanitation facilities to the citizens was the first priority.

During the special zero waste operation, LWMC had ensured cleanliness around the streets, main roads, bus stops and terminals across the city, he added. The company was utilizing all resources to maintain cleanliness across the city, he asserted.

He said that special cleaning operations were being conducted in urban union councils as well as in rural areas in connection with zero waste operation, adding that more than 6,000 containers across the city had also been cleared as per routine.

Related Topics

Lahore Jail Company Road All From

Recent Stories

Action continues against miscreants involved in at ..

Action continues against miscreants involved in attacks on public & private inst ..

2 minutes ago
 6 killed, 917 injured in 947 accidents in Punjab

6 killed, 917 injured in 947 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan's UzLiDeP Party Proposes to Nominate Mi ..

Uzbekistan's UzLiDeP Party Proposes to Nominate Mirziyoyev for Presidential Elec ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran's Justice Minister Proposes Developing SWIFT ..

Iran's Justice Minister Proposes Developing SWIFT Alternative, Creating 'Sanctio ..

11 seconds ago
 Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidl ..

Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidly in obese people: Study

13 seconds ago
 Russia Calls on UN to Stop Kiev's Repression of Uk ..

Russia Calls on UN to Stop Kiev's Repression of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.