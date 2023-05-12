LWMC working tirelessly to maintain cleanliness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was working tirelessly to ensure the exceptional cleanliness services in the provincial capital.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, apart from working across the city, the company was taking special measures to make the various areas of Lahore zero waste.

LWMC had deputed special teams for cleanliness operation at Zaman Park, Canal Road, Mall Road, Jail Road and joining areas. Despite the cleaning operation LWMC's enforcement wing was also mobilized to take action against illegal dumping of waste.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that providing exemplary sanitation facilities to the citizens was the first priority.

During the special zero waste operation, LWMC had ensured cleanliness around the streets, main roads, bus stops and terminals across the city, he added. The company was utilizing all resources to maintain cleanliness across the city, he asserted.

He said that special cleaning operations were being conducted in urban union councils as well as in rural areas in connection with zero waste operation, adding that more than 6,000 containers across the city had also been cleared as per routine.