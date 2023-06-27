LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) inaugurated the operational control room and disseminated its plan of sanitation arrangements for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha by holding a press briefing at LWMC Head Office, here on Tuesday.

Minister Local Government Amir Mir, along with Minister Housing Syed Azfar Ali, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and DC Lahore Rafia Haider attended the ceremony as chief guests.

CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din briefed all the guests on newly established operational control room. After the inauguration all guests participated in press briefing held for Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness plan.

While talking to the media, Minister Local Government Amir Mir briefed the media regarding Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness plan. He stated, "We have made reforms to the grass root level for providing the facilities at every nook and corner of the city." In order to ensure the proper disposal of waste and keeping the city clean 1.2 million bags will be distributed among citizens. According to plan, he said, the LWMC is going to make special arrangements for Solid Waste Management (SWM) on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha emphasizing on pre Eid, during Eid and after Eid challenges with aim to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements for the people of Lahore. All the staff of LWMC will remain on board during Eid days to provide efficient cleanliness services to the citizens of Lahore.

Minister Housing Syed Azfar Ali stated that the standard cleanliness activities will mainly focus on prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of Eid despite the weather conditions.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed that LWMC has started its Eid cleanliness operation with providing the sanitation facilities in 09 cattle markets. In order to manage animal waste, LWMC is going to distribute about 1.2 Million bio degradable waste bags in Lahore. District administration WASA and the company will ensure the complete utilization of resources to facilitate the citizens, he said and added that all officers, DC and ACs will remain active in the field for smooth Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation.

CEO LWMC Babar Sahin Din stated that all the field operations will be monitored digitally to make this Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation a success. The waste bags will be made available free of cost in all cattle markets, respective 281 UC Camps, Zonal Offices, Major Masajids / Eid Gahs.

Similarly, for prompt collection of animal waste, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din added that 3499 pickups will be hired for all of Eid-ul-Azha operation. These pickups will be deployed in all UCs of Lahore for collection of animal waste. The LWMC will also ensure the cleanliness of 190 Ijtami Qurban Gahs by providing additional resources i.e. Pickups, Containers, Trolleys etc. In addition to containers, 106 temporary waste storage points and 05 dumping sites (Lakhodair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba, Saggian) for animal waste will also be established, he said. The LWMC will also collect animal waste from all private housing societies by establishing special collection points, he added.