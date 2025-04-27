Open Menu

Lyallpur Art Festival Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division in collaboration with Fankaar Ghar organized a three-day Lyallpur Art Festival to bringing together a vibrant mix of visual art exhibitions, handicraft stalls, food stalls, video vlogs, theatre performances and a Sufi Night.

A spokesman for Faisalabad Arts Council said here on Sunday that the festival showcased the creative works of renowned artists, university professors and students.

More than 30 faculty members from various art and design departments displayed their artwork including Assistant Professor Zain Manzoor from Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), Assistant Professor Saleem Ansari from National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF), Assistant Professor Fariha Ghaffar from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) along with artists Tooba Najam, Adnan Sheikh, Abiha Fayyaz, Aamir Ali, Tabassum Latif, Dr. Ayesha Riaz, Muhammad Jawad, Umaira Muhammad, Muhammad Saqib Rao and others.

He said that artworks of more than 20 students of art and design departments were also featured in the exhibition which highlighted the emerging talent from the region.

Assistant Professor at NCA Lahore, R.M. Naeem inaugurated the exhibition while Sadaf R.M., Azmat Ali, Habib Alam, Atif Ameer and other renowned artists were also present on the occasion.

A lively blend of handicraft stalls, food stalls, theatre performances and a traditional Qawwali performance was arranged in the festival on first day followed by the visual art exhibition on second and third days at Art Gallery. It attracted a large number of participants from educational institutions and universities in addition to the artists' community and general public.

The visitors appreciated the efforts of Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad and Fankaar Ghar for organizing the Lyallpur Art Festival, the FAC spokesman added.

