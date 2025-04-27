Lyallpur Art Festival Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division in collaboration with Fankaar Ghar organized a three-day Lyallpur Art Festival to bringing together a vibrant mix of visual art exhibitions, handicraft stalls, food stalls, video vlogs, theatre performances and a Sufi Night.
A spokesman for Faisalabad Arts Council said here on Sunday that the festival showcased the creative works of renowned artists, university professors and students.
More than 30 faculty members from various art and design departments displayed their artwork including Assistant Professor Zain Manzoor from Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), Assistant Professor Saleem Ansari from National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF), Assistant Professor Fariha Ghaffar from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) along with artists Tooba Najam, Adnan Sheikh, Abiha Fayyaz, Aamir Ali, Tabassum Latif, Dr. Ayesha Riaz, Muhammad Jawad, Umaira Muhammad, Muhammad Saqib Rao and others.
He said that artworks of more than 20 students of art and design departments were also featured in the exhibition which highlighted the emerging talent from the region.
Assistant Professor at NCA Lahore, R.M. Naeem inaugurated the exhibition while Sadaf R.M., Azmat Ali, Habib Alam, Atif Ameer and other renowned artists were also present on the occasion.
A lively blend of handicraft stalls, food stalls, theatre performances and a traditional Qawwali performance was arranged in the festival on first day followed by the visual art exhibition on second and third days at Art Gallery. It attracted a large number of participants from educational institutions and universities in addition to the artists' community and general public.
The visitors appreciated the efforts of Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad and Fankaar Ghar for organizing the Lyallpur Art Festival, the FAC spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for eliminating 54 terrorists in North Waziristan operation1 minute ago
-
Lyallpur Art Festival held1 minute ago
-
Overhauling drainage, sanitation system in Shah Alam tehsil completed11 minutes ago
-
ICHR-25 concludes with global experts pledging to advance health research11 minutes ago
-
Three accused killed in encounters21 minutes ago
-
Students urge authorities to help improve Jinnah Library31 minutes ago
-
WWB selects 17 labourers to undertake Hajj pilgrimage free-of-charge31 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held41 minutes ago
-
10 new dialysis machines to be added: ED PIMS41 minutes ago
-
PM praises security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration into North Waziristan41 minutes ago
-
Three held with drugs41 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condemns attacks on Pakistani Embassies, warns against escalation41 minutes ago