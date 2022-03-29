Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival starts at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The 7th four-day Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival commenced at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Monday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the festival which was organized by Senior Tutor Office UAF and would continue up to 1st April as a part of spring festival celebrations of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that promotion of literacy was imperative to move the nation in right direction.

He said that the festival would not only provide a platform to the students to exhibit and hone their abilities but also create an environment of competition among the youngsters to polish their abilities and capabilities. He said that various literary activities would be arranged under one roof to facilitate the literature lovers.

Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali said that literary activities would not only flourish new avenue of progress but also become a force to spread the message of peace in addition to eliminate darkness of social discrimination.

He said that the festival would comprise of more than 20 contests including Qiraat, Naat, essay contests, bilingual declamation, Mushaira, Baat Bazi, Punjabi Takra, Quiz competition, Virsa Music Fest, Spot Product Photography, Art Contest, Architecture of UAF, folk competitions, poster drama and kinetic competition, drama, short film, documentary, business ideas, thematic photography, Tasveer Kahani, Search and Click competitions.

Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Dr Samar Abbas Naqvi, �Dr Athar Javaid, Dr Tahir Siddique, Dr Nadeem Abbas, Dr Asim Aqeel, Librarian Umar Farooq, Dr Haroon Zaman, Dr Anwarul Haq and others attended the ceremony in addition to students hailing from 30 universities and colleges.