Lyallpur Eye Trust So Far Rehabilitates Eyesight Of 380 Blind Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Lyallpur Eye Trust so far rehabilitates eyesight of 380 blind persons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) ::Lyallpur Eye Trust has so far rehabilitated eyesight of 380 blind persons through transplantation of eye cornea during last two and half years.

The 108 corneas were donated at local level while others were received from Nepal, Sri Lanka, US and Kuwait, said Vice-Chairman of the Trust Eye Specialist Prof Dr. Muhammad Sultan.

He said that a website is also functional for the facility of citizens while awareness programme was also being expanded to motivate the people about donation of eye cornea.

He provided these details in a meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Asima Ejaz Cheema here Monday. Secretary Trust Mian Kamaluddin, Trustees, Farukh Zaman, Khawaja Asim Khurshid, Incharge Eye Ward Allied Hospital Dr. Muhammad Nawaz and others were present on the occasion.

