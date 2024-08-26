Open Menu

Lyallpur History Conference Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 07:07 PM

The opening ceremony of a two-day international Lyallpur history conference was held at a local hotel here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The opening ceremony of a two-day international Lyallpur history conference was held at a local hotel here on Monday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed was the chief guest. Delegates from different countries interested in history and culture participated in the conference.

It was organized by local industrial and export organizations, Interloop and Bank Al-Falah.

In the opening session, the speakers highlighted the historical importance of the area and its preservation. The participants discussed research objectives and future requirements from different angles.

The Commissioner appreciated the organizers of the conference and said the history of Lyallpur could be observed by its agricultural and industrial importance, socio-cultural values, culture and lifestyle.

