Lyallpur Museum holds Kashmir solidarity rally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Lyallpur Museum Faisalabad organized a rally here on Monday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir by expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Architect of Lyallpur Heritage Foundation Madam Bazila flanked by a nonagenarian activist of Pakistan Movement Muhammad Asghar Makhdoom led the rally which started from Lyallpur Museum.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on various roads and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking on the occasion, Madam Bazila said that time had come to resolve the Kashmir issue with wisdom by keeping aspirations of Kahsmiri people in view.

She said that meaningful and result-oriented dialogue was the only solution for Kashmir issue. Therefore, the global community should interfere and take cognizance of the dispute so that it could be resolved as per the will of Kashmiris.

Muhammad Asghar said that Kashmiri people were striving hard for the last 7 decades for their fundamental right of self-determination but Indian government was constantly using forces to press their voice.

He said that India had made unprecedented barbarism and cruelty in the valley only to oppress the innocent Kashmiris. However, this wickedness would not be borne for a long and the India would have to pay for its cruelty on Kashmiri people.

He said that the settlement of Kashmir dispute was imperative for permanent peace and prosperity in the region. Therefore, the world champions of human rights should come forward and play their active role in checking ever-worst violation of human rights in the Kashmir valley, he added.

Renowned metal artist Bakhtiyar Ali said that the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was worsening with every coming day due to the inhuman acts by Indian forces.

He also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation stood with them in their struggle for freedom.