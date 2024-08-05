Lyallpur Museum Holds Kashmir Solidarity Rally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Lyallpur Museum Faisalabad organized a rally here on Monday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir by expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Lyallpur Museum Faisalabad organized a rally here on Monday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir by expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.
Architect of Lyallpur Heritage Foundation Madam Bazila flanked by a nonagenarian activist of Pakistan Movement Muhammad Asghar Makhdoom led the rally which started from Lyallpur Museum.
The participants holding banners and placards marched on various roads and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
Speaking on the occasion, Madam Bazila said that time had come to resolve the Kashmir issue with wisdom by keeping aspirations of Kahsmiri people in view.
She said that meaningful and result-oriented dialogue was the only solution for Kashmir issue. Therefore, the global community should interfere and take cognizance of the dispute so that it could be resolved as per the will of Kashmiris.
Muhammad Asghar said that Kashmiri people were striving hard for the last 7 decades for their fundamental right of self-determination but Indian government was constantly using forces to press their voice.
He said that India had made unprecedented barbarism and cruelty in the valley only to oppress the innocent Kashmiris. However, this wickedness would not be borne for a long and the India would have to pay for its cruelty on Kashmiri people.
He said that the settlement of Kashmir dispute was imperative for permanent peace and prosperity in the region. Therefore, the world champions of human rights should come forward and play their active role in checking ever-worst violation of human rights in the Kashmir valley, he added.
Renowned metal artist Bakhtiyar Ali said that the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was worsening with every coming day due to the inhuman acts by Indian forces.
He also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation stood with them in their struggle for freedom.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident15 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago