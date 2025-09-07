Open Menu

Lyallpur Museum Marks Defence Day

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Lyallpur Museum marks Defence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Lyallpur Museum organized a candlelight ceremony to commemorate National Defence Day and pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The event was presided over by Museum Field Officer Madam Shahnaz Mahmood, with staff members Nabeela Tabassum, Sajid Sattar, and officials from the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) in attendance. A large number of children also participated, adding emotional depth to the occasion.

In her address, Madam Shahnaz Mahmood said that Defence Day serves as a powerful reminder of the nation’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty at all costs.

She emphasized that the day teaches unity and resilience against the malicious designs of enemies.

Reflecting on the September 1965 war, she noted that the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, with the unified support of the nation, bravely repelled cowardly attacks launched under the cover of darkness. “This day renews our pledge as citizens to contribute honestly and devotedly to the defense and development of Pakistan,” she added.

The ceremony culminated in a candle-lighting ritual to honor the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs. Participants raised passionate slogans of “Pak Army Zindabad”, saluting the unmatched bravery and dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces.

