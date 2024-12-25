Open Menu

Lyallpur Museum Observes Quaid-e-Azam Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Lyallpur Museum observes Quaid-e-Azam Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Lyallpur Museum arranged a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, here on Wednesday.

Director Lyallpur Museum Imran Raza presided over the event and paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah over his services rendered for the cause of separate country for the Muslims of Subcontinent. He lauded his tireless efforts, wisdom and selfless leadership, which led to creation of an independent country for the Muslims of Subcontinent. He urged the nation to follow Jinnah's guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline to ensure progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Field Officer Lyallpur Museum Shehnaz Mahmood also paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and termed his life a beacon of inspiration. She said that every citizen should play his role in the national development by adhering to Jinnah's vision and teachings.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to uphold the values that Quaid-e-Azam stood for, which left the participants inspired to contribute to a brighter future of Pakistan.

Later, Museum Director Imran Raza also cut the cake while Nabila Tabassum, Sidra Shah and Sajid Sattar along with museum staff, artists and guests from the medical fraternity were also present.

