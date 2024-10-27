Open Menu

Lyallpur Museum Stages Black Day Rally

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Lyallpur Museum Faisalabad staged a rally on Sunday to mark the Kashmir Black Day and to condemn the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Director Lyallpur Museum Imran Raza led the walk in which a large number of schoolchildren in addition to the museum staff participated.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with the slogans against Indian barbarism and cruelty in the Kashmir valley.

They marched on various city roads and chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and freedom fighters.

They also vowed to continue support the Kashmiri people till their freedom and provision of the right of self-determination.

