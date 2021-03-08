Lyallpur Museum to organize 'Istihkam-e-Pakistan' seminar

UrduPoint.com
Mon 08th March 2021

Lyallpur Museum will organize a seminar on "Interpretation of cultural heritage through museums for Istihkam-e-Pakistan" on Tuesday (March 09) in connection with the celebrations of Pakistan Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Lyallpur Museum will organize a seminar on "Interpretation of cultural heritage through museums for Istihkam-e-Pakistan" on Tuesday (March 09) in connection with the celebrations of Pakistan Day.

The seminar will be addressed by notable scholars including Prof Dr Fakhar Bilal, mohtarma Komal, Asghar Makhdoomi and Mian Ateeq will address, and present their research work, a spokesman of the Museum said here.

More Stories From Pakistan

