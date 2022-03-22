Lyallpur Spring Family festival to start on Wednesday

The Three-day Lyallpur Spring Family Festival will commence under the aegis of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Canal Park Sammundri Road here on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Three-day Lyallpur Spring Family Festival will commence under the aegis of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Canal Park Sammundri Road here on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

A PHA spokesman said on Tuesday that MPA Mian Waris Aziz, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad, will inaugurate the Family Mela at 11am, which would continue till March 25.

He said that all necessary arrangements had been completed to organise the festival in a most befitting manner. The Mela will contain the events of magic show, tricks, children games, musical chairs, Mehndi competitions, puppet show, quiz games, cooking competitions, etc.

Entry of citizens and their families would be totally free, he added.