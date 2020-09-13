UrduPoint.com
Lyallpur Warriors To Mark 'Youm-e-Wafa' On Sept 14

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

Lyallpur Warriors to mark 'Youm-e-Wafa' on Sept 14

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :A non-governmental organisation, Lyallpur Warriors, will mark Youm-e-Wafa on Monday, Sep 14 to pay tribute to our gallant forces who defended the country selflessly and bravely in 1965 war.

Talking to APP, Major (retd) Taseer Akram, Chairman Lyallpur Warriors said that former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (retd) Zubair Mahmood Hayat will be the chief guest while officers of Pakistan army and families of martyrs will also participate in the event.

He said that September 14 has special place in our history when our brave forces repelled the aggression of Indian army in the largest tank battle fought at Chawinda, teaching enemy such a lesson as they will never forget.

He said that among others war heroes Dr Arif Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Haneef will also address the participants.

He said that war weapons will also be displayed on the occasion.

Later, food festival, drama, national songs and other events will be arranged.

