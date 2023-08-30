Open Menu

Lyari Gang Commander Arrested By Rangers

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Lyari gang commander arrested by Rangers

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Lyari area on Wednesday arrested an alleged commander of a Lyari Gang and recovered a hand grenade and arms, ammunition from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Lyari area on Wednesday arrested an alleged commander of a Lyari Gang and recovered a hand grenade and arms, ammunition from his possession.

Arrested was identified as Muhammad Saleem alias Mullah Sohail, a most wanted gangster of Lyari, according to a news release.

The accused joined Uzair Baloch group in 2003 and in 2009 joined People's Aman Committee.

He was involved in target killings, extortion collection, arms business and numerous police encounters.

He was continuously in touch with gang war commanders Ahmed Ali Magsi and Faisal Pathan who were in abroad.

The accused was enlisted in CTD's Red Book.

During Karachi operation, the accused fled to interior Sindh and had returned Karachi to reorganize the gang on the instructions of Ali Ahmed Magsi.

The arrested along with recovered hand grenade, arms and ammunition had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Business Lyari From

Recent Stories

Shams signs MoU with South Korean MBC

Shams signs MoU with South Korean MBC

16 minutes ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Advantages of E-commerce and ..

SEDD organises &#039;Advantages of E-commerce and E-marketing&#039; workshop

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, National Ambulance sign M ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, National Ambulance sign MoU to promote public safety in ..

17 minutes ago
 Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with ..

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with LALIGA

46 minutes ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow i ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

47 minutes ago
 Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with ..

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with 30 days

49 minutes ago
Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sa ..

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

49 minutes ago
 FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to ..

Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to poaching: Experts

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

57 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

1 hour ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan