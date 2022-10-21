UrduPoint.com

Lyari Gang Commander Arrested From Old Golimar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 01:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Old Golimar area on Friday arrested a most wanted commander of the Lyari Gang involved in terrorism, killings, attempts to kill, police encounters, and drug trafficking.

Arrested identified as Sajid alias Sajid Goli joined the gang of Rehman Baloch alias Rehman Dacoit Dacoit in 2004, said a news release.

Later in 2009, at the behest of Lyari gang war commander Azir Baloch, he joined the Lyari Gang War People's Aman Committee and was appointed as the commander of the area. In 2016, the accused joined the Arshad Pappu gang.

During initial investigations, the accused revealed that he was involved in all the activities of Lyari gangs from 2004 to 2014, including extortion, drug business, encroachments, delivery of weapons, police encounters, and target killings of more than 15 people.

The accused fled abroad during Karachi's operation by law enforcement agencies and was running his network from abroad.

He had recently returned to Karachi and was organizing his network. He was also enlisted in the Red Book of Sindh Police's most wanted terrorists.

Accused Sajid Goli was nominated in a number of cases of murders, attempts to murder, police encounters, terrorism, and drug trafficking in the Pak Colony police station.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

