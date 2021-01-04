UrduPoint.com
Lyari Gang Member Arrested

Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:18 PM

CIA police claimed on Monday to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered 110 bottles of liquor from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with police in an intelligence based operation arrested a member of Lyari Gang affiliated with Ustad Ahmed Ali Magsi Group.

Accused identified as Muhammad Wasim alias "Wasim Bhaaya" was arrested in an operation conducted near Purani Sabzi Mandi area, said a news release on Monday.

The arrested accused on instructions of Ustad Ahmed Ali Magsi had entered the office of a builder to demand extortion money on December 7, 2020.

He and his other accomplices were armed with pistols and hand grenades and could be identified in CCTV footage.

During the initial interrogation accused Wasim confessed firing on a shop in PIB Colony and also his involvement in extortion collection. Besides the arrested person was also involved in various robberies and street crimes in different parts of the city. Raids were being carried out to nab his other accomplices.

Accused has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

