Lyari Gang Member Arrested, Hand Grenade Recovered
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Karachi Police in a joint operation with an intelligence agency arrested an active member of Lyari Gang.
Preedy Police Station and an intelligence agency arrested an important member of Arshad Pappu gang and recovered a hand grenade from his possession, according to a news release on Friday.
Arrested identified as Shah Fahad used to look after the financial affairs of Arshad Pappu gang.
A case had been registered under Anti Terrorism Act and further investigations were underway.