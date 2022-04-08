Lyari Gang member arrested, hand grenade recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Karachi Police in a joint operation with an intelligence agency arrested an active member of Lyari Gang.

Preedy Police Station and an intelligence agency arrested an important member of Arshad Pappu gang and recovered a hand grenade from his possession, according to a news release on Friday.

Arrested identified as Shah Fahad used to look after the financial affairs of Arshad Pappu gang.

A case had been registered under Anti Terrorism Act and further investigations were underway.