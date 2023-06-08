UrduPoint.com

Lyari Gangster Arrested By Docks Police

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Lyari gangster arrested by Docks Police

An alleged member of Lyari Gang was arrested from the limits of Docks Police Station and a hand grenade was recovered from his possession on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :An alleged member of Lyari Gang was arrested from the limits of Docks Police Station and a hand grenade was recovered from his possession on Thursday.

According to police, the SHO Docks Police Station on a tip off arrested accused Abdul Khalil Ashrafzai, a notorious member of Lyari Gang.

The police also recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

A case was registered under Explosives Act upon recovery of grenade from his possession and further investigations were underway.

