Lyari gangster held, hand grenade recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 11:09 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Pak Colony police station of district Keamari Police on Thursday arrested an allegedly most wanted gangster of Lyari along with explosive material from the Old Golimar area.

According to SSP Keamari, the arrested identified as Riasat alias Haji was a most wanted accused. He was operating a gang namely "Riasat Group" and a drug racket.

The accused had been arrested earlier also for his involvement in 24 cases of different nature including killings, attempt to murder, police encounters, drug peddling, and illegal arms business.

He was also involved in attacks on police, killing opponent gangsters and gutka business. The police recovered a hand grenade from his possession. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

