Lyari Gangster including 10 arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 10 accused including a Lyari gangster, motorcycle thieves and drug peddlers were arrested by police in separate actions from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to details, the City district Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested commander of Lyari Gang (Zahid Ladla Group), who was entrusted to target kill a cop and informers of law enforcement agencies in next few days.

The accused identified as Muhammad Adeel alias Guddul s/o Muhammad Iqbal was arrested from Phool Patti Lane, Dubai Chowk, Baghdadi area of Lyari and a hand grenade was also recovered from his possession.

During initial interrogation, he confessed that he was tasked to kill an ASI and three informers of LEAs in next few days. He used to extort money by threatening people with hand grenade recovered from his possession. He revealed that he collected extortion in the name of Zahid Ladla Group.

Accused Muhammad Adeel was a professional criminal and was also nominated in number of heinous nature cases registered against him at different police stations.

The hand grenade recovered from the possession of arrested has been handed over to Bomb Disposal Squad. The accused was being further interrogated about his accomplices of Zahid Ladla Group.

The Steel Town Police in a raid arrested three of a gang including a father and son involved in selling parts of stolen or snatched motorcycles in Balochistan. During the raid accused identified as Dost Ali, Firdous Ali and Ali Haider were arrested and seized 6 snatched / stolen motorcycles and parts of three other motorcycles. Two of their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The recovered motorcycles were stolen from Shah Latif Police Station, Soldier Bazaar, Steel Town and Korangi. Besides police also recovered illegal weapons from the possession of arrested accused.

Malir City Police arrested drug peddlers Abbas, Amjad, Allahdad and Mishan and recovered over 4kg hashish from their possession. Arrested used to supply drugs in parts of Malir area and were drug addicts themselves also.

The Clifton police claimed arresting two accused who robbed a woman in parking lot.

Accused Khalid Rasheed and Abdullah on April 26th had robbed a purse and other valuables from a woman in parking lot within the jurisdictions of Clifton PS. The accused could be easily identified in CCTV footage.

From the possession of arrested accused, the police has recovered arms and items stolen from the victim woman.

Cases against all arrested have been registered.