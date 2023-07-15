Open Menu

Lyari Gangster Son Of Rehman Dacoit Arrested

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Lyari gangster son of Rehman Dacoit arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The City district police on Friday arrested a leader of Lyari Gang and recovered equipments used in bomb making and homemade bombs from his possession.

According to SSP City Arif Aziz, an accused identified as Jibran, a gang leader of Lyari Gang Rehman Dacoit Group was arrested during snap checking by Kalakot police station.

The arrested was son of a notorious gangster Rehman Dacoit.

A bag containing bomb-making equipment, batteries used in bombs and self-made homemade bombs were recovered from the accused.

He was wanted by the police for his involvement in cases of murder, attempted murder, police encounters and other serious crimes.

The recovered bomb had been defused by the BDS team.

