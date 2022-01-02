M-1, Swat, Hazara Expressways closed due to fog

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :M-1 Motorway, Swat and Hazara Expressways were closed due to heavy fog in the early morning, said an official of the Motorway Police here on Sunday.

He said that the visibility was very low due to which they had closed down the M1 motorway at Rishkai, Swabi, Charsadda interchange for all kinds of traffic due to heavy fog.

As soon as the intensity of fog subsides, the motorway will be opened, the officials confirmed.