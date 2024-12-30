Open Menu

M-14 Motorway Turns Deadly As 10 Die, Several Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM

M-14 Motorway turns deadly as 10 die, several injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A devastating road accident occurred on Sunday when a passenger bus overturned due to a Tyre burst on the M-14 motorway near Fateh Jang Interchange, resulting in the loss of 10 precious lives and leaving 17 others injured.

According to a motorway police spokesperson, the ill-fated bus was travelling from Mianwali to Rawalpindi when the accident occurred and claimed ten lives on the spot, private news channels reported.

Emergency teams, comprising rescue vehicles and Motorway Police personnel, rushed to the scene and shifted the deceased and injured to Tehsil Hospital Fateh Jang.

Rescue efforts were underway to provide medical assistance to the injured and notify the families of the victims.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident and have held the bus driver responsible for the tragic incident.

