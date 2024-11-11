Open Menu

M-2, M3 And Other Motorways Closed Amid Severe Smog, Dense Fog

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 11:12 AM

Several flights either have been cancelled or delayed due to poor weather conditions in Punjab

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) M-2, M-3, M-4 and M-5 have been closed while many flights have also been cancelled due to smog and dense fog in major areas of Punjab, the latest reports say.

The severe smog and dense fog have disrupted transportation across Punjab, with low visibility.

Motorway M-2 is closed from Lahore to Bhera, M-3 from Lahore to Darkhana, and M-4 from Multan to Pindi Bhattian. The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and M-5 from Multan to Sukkur are also closed to ensure the safety of commuters amid the poor visibility caused by smog and fog.

The impact of the smog has now spread beyond Punjab, with neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also reporting deteriorating air quality. As of Monday night, Multan recorded the highest pollution levels in the country, followed by Lahore and Peshawar.

In addition to road closures, Multan’s airport operations have been heavily affected. Six flights scheduled for arrival and departure from Multan were canceled due to low visibility.

Nationwide, 34 flights experienced delays as a result of smog and administrative challenges. A flight from Muscat to Multan was diverted to Islamabad, while a private airline flight from Jeddah to Multan was rerouted to Lahore.

Sources said that the flights from Muscat and Dubai bound for Lahore were diverted to Sialkot and Islamabad, respectively. Cancellations due to visibility issues included two domestic flights between Multan and Karachi, as well as two flights each from Jeddah and Riyadh to Multan.

Further delays affected international flights from Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Istanbul, Jeddah, Karachi, Medina and Al Ain arriving at Islamabad. Similarly, the flights from Sharjah and Istanbul to Karachi also faced delays. A PIA flight from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by four hours due to weather constraints.

The worsening air quality has moved the authorities to advise caution for travelers while the health officials have also urged the citizens to limit outdoor activities.

