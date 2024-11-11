M-2, M3 And Other Motorways Closed Amid Severe Smog, Dense Fog
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 11:12 AM
Several flights either have been cancelled or delayed due to poor weather conditions in Punjab
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) M-2, M-3, M-4 and M-5 have been closed while many flights have also been cancelled due to smog and dense fog in major areas of Punjab, the latest reports say.
The severe smog and dense fog have disrupted transportation across Punjab, with low visibility.
Motorway M-2 is closed from Lahore to Bhera, M-3 from Lahore to Darkhana, and M-4 from Multan to Pindi Bhattian. The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and M-5 from Multan to Sukkur are also closed to ensure the safety of commuters amid the poor visibility caused by smog and fog.
The impact of the smog has now spread beyond Punjab, with neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also reporting deteriorating air quality. As of Monday night, Multan recorded the highest pollution levels in the country, followed by Lahore and Peshawar.
In addition to road closures, Multan’s airport operations have been heavily affected. Six flights scheduled for arrival and departure from Multan were canceled due to low visibility.
Nationwide, 34 flights experienced delays as a result of smog and administrative challenges. A flight from Muscat to Multan was diverted to Islamabad, while a private airline flight from Jeddah to Multan was rerouted to Lahore.
Sources said that the flights from Muscat and Dubai bound for Lahore were diverted to Sialkot and Islamabad, respectively. Cancellations due to visibility issues included two domestic flights between Multan and Karachi, as well as two flights each from Jeddah and Riyadh to Multan.
Further delays affected international flights from Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Istanbul, Jeddah, Karachi, Medina and Al Ain arriving at Islamabad. Similarly, the flights from Sharjah and Istanbul to Karachi also faced delays. A PIA flight from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by four hours due to weather constraints.
The worsening air quality has moved the authorities to advise caution for travelers while the health officials have also urged the citizens to limit outdoor activities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab records 63 new dengue cases as total reaches 6,9015 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to establish joint check posts at entry, exit routes: IG Sindh13 hours ago
-
Stronger action needed on clean air policy to combat smog: Dawar13 hours ago
-
CBD Punjab reports substantial progress in construction of IT tower14 hours ago
-
Pakistan pledges to ending violence against children at first-ever global ministerial conference in ..14 hours ago
-
AJK president seeks Austria’s influence in EU for resolving Kashmir dispute14 hours ago
-
Police conducts grand operation against drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor14 hours ago
-
Crackdown on fertilizer overpricing continues14 hours ago
-
Bilawal commends security forces for their successful operation in N. Waziristan15 hours ago
-
Security forces kill 4 Khwarij terrorist in 2 separate engagements15 hours ago
-
Bilawal extends congratulations to national cricket team15 hours ago
-
President commends Pak Army for conducting two successful operations against Khawarij15 hours ago