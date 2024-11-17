M-2 opened for public

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway police (NH&MP) opened M-2 from Kotmomin,Salam to Lahore,Islamabad for all types of traffic.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, NH&MP requested public to avoid unnecessary travel in foggy weather and use fog lights in vehicles.

In foggy weather, keep the distance between vehicles longer than usual, spokesman said.

Helpline130 can be contacted in case of motorway situation and assistance during and before starting the journey.