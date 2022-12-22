M-4 Motorway closed due to intense fog

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :All kind of traffic at motorway M-4 of Multan-Khanewal- Abdul Hakeem section was restricted following high concentration of smog hovering in the air.

According to spokesman of Motorway Police the temporary closure was made following zero visibility in the air. Drivers are requested to adopt alternative routes to avoid mishap. Furthermore, it was instructed to dial number at 130 for any official assistance required during driving in intense situation.

Mobile application titled Hamsafar is advised to be used for finding exact location to reach out the destination.

Citizens are requested not to move for unnecessary journey besides keeping vehicles' headlights dim in the wake of heavy fog.

The drivers are asked to keep fog lights of vehicles on together with using double indicators in entire duration of journey on roads or highways.

Vipers should be activated continually with distance behind front vehicle increased to avoid clash, concluded the statement.