UrduPoint.com

M-4 Motorway Closed Due To Intense Fog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

M-4 Motorway closed due to intense fog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :All kind of traffic at motorway M-4 of Multan-Khanewal- Abdul Hakeem section was restricted following high concentration of smog hovering in the air.

According to spokesman of Motorway Police the temporary closure was made following zero visibility in the air. Drivers are requested to adopt alternative routes to avoid mishap. Furthermore, it was instructed to dial number at 130 for any official assistance required during driving in intense situation.

Mobile application titled Hamsafar is advised to be used for finding exact location to reach out the destination.

Citizens are requested not to move for unnecessary journey besides keeping vehicles' headlights dim in the wake of heavy fog.

The drivers are asked to keep fog lights of vehicles on together with using double indicators in entire duration of journey on roads or highways.

Vipers should be activated continually with distance behind front vehicle increased to avoid clash, concluded the statement.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Vehicle Traffic All

Recent Stories

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

43 minutes ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

4 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.