M-4 Motorway closed second time due to intense fog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Motorway Police on Tuesday closed M-4 of the Multan-Khanewal- Abdul Hakeem section for the second time following high concentration of smog hovering in the air.

All kinds of traffic were restricted on the section until the mist clears completely.

According to a Motorway Police spokesman, the temporary closure was made following zero visibility in the air, adding that drivers were requested to adopt alternative routes to avoid mishaps. Furthermore, it was instructed to dial 130 for any official assistance during driving hours to avoid the toughest situation, he added.

The spokesman advised the use of the mobile application 'Hamsafar' for finding the exact location of the desired destination and appealed to the public to refrain from unnecessary travel.

"The drivers are further asked to keep the fog lights on and use double indicators during journeys on the highways," he stressed.

He also suggested frequent activation of wipers besides increasing the following distance to avoid collision.